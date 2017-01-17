Restaurant owner on Andrew Puzder: Bad for workers, bad for the economy

According to secretary of Labor Nominee and CKE Restaurants CEO, Andrew Puzder, and the National Restaurant Association that he has co-led, business owners across America want to lower wages for their employees, ease taxation and regulations, relax workplace standards, and protect the two-tiered tipped minimum wage system. As successful restaurant owners ourselves, we can assure you Mr. Puzder does not speak for us.

