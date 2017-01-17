Restaurant owner on Andrew Puzder: Ba...

Restaurant owner on Andrew Puzder: Bad for workers, bad for the economy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

According to secretary of Labor Nominee and CKE Restaurants CEO, Andrew Puzder, and the National Restaurant Association that he has co-led, business owners across America want to lower wages for their employees, ease taxation and regulations, relax workplace standards, and protect the two-tiered tipped minimum wage system. As successful restaurant owners ourselves, we can assure you Mr. Puzder does not speak for us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Mon McGooters 20
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec '16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec '16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,967 • Total comments across all topics: 277,994,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC