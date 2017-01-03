Restaurant owner and his associate charged in Butler's Mill fire
The restaurant owner and another man were arrested last week in connection to the fire that burned the 150-year-old Butler Mill in Randolph County in October of last year. Christopher Phillips, 48, an owner of the Butler's Mill restaurant, and Ruben Morgan, 47, are each charged with second degree arson, conspiracy to commit arson, and reckless endangerment.
