Restaurant owner and his associate ch...

Restaurant owner and his associate charged in Butler's Mill fire

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Heard Citizen

The restaurant owner and another man were arrested last week in connection to the fire that burned the 150-year-old Butler Mill in Randolph County in October of last year. Christopher Phillips, 48, an owner of the Butler's Mill restaurant, and Ruben Morgan, 47, are each charged with second degree arson, conspiracy to commit arson, and reckless endangerment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec 16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec 16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
News "We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can... Nov '16 spytheweb 2
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,863

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC