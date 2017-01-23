Restaurant owner accused of using racial slur against LVC student

Lebanon Valley College is reacting to a student's account that the owner of an Annville restaurant used a racial slur against him Sunday in telling him to leave in the midst of his meal. Rickey Lee Bugg Jr., a junior member of the LVC men's basketball team from Hummelstown, said he and a friend were eating at Just Wing It around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the manager came out and said "I don't need your...money," calling him a racial slur.

