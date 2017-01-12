Restaurant industry opposes total smo...

Restaurant industry opposes total smoking ban ahead of 2020 Olympics

Japanese restaurant industry groups on Thursday voiced opposition to a total ban on smoking in restaurants following moves to further combat passive smoking ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. At a meeting in Tokyo of industry organizations, participants expressed concern that a smoking ban would drive small businesses into the ground.

