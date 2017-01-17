Remember this famous Newcastle curry restaurant owner - who died on this day in 2008?
Today in 2008, countless thousands of revellers and diners were saddened by news of the death of curry king and restaurateur, Abdul Latif. His restaurant, the award-winning Rupali in Newcastle's Bigg Market , had been dishing up chicken madras since it opened in 1977.
