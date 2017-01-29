Prominent Melbourne Muslim rails at T...

Prominent Melbourne Muslim rails at Trump US visa ban

A prominent Melbourne Muslim restaurateur has labelled US President Donald Trump's 90-day visa ban on residents from seven Muslim-majority nations as amounting to tyranny and bigotry. Hana Assafiria described the move as a "war" against Muslims, and that human rights were being scaled back, which was "scary".

