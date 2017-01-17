Pottery cafe owner hangs up paintbrush
The owner of a cafe and pott-ery painting shop in Harrogate is handing over the reins after five years growing the business. Since 2011, Suzie Poole has worked closely with Joe Taylor at local accountancy firm Lithgow Perkins to develop Pots2Go from a sole trader business to a thriving company with a team of six.
