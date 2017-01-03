Popular restaurant at Broughton crossroads set to reopen months after closure
It will be a jubilant moment for restauranteur Iky Patel, who ran the Gate of Bengal Indian restaurant on Garstang Road at Broughton for ten years. The restaurant closed on September 3 after Mr Patel claimed high rent rises demanded by Enterprise Inns gave him no option but to shut.
