One injured in shooting outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Sanford

1 hr ago

Officers say gunfire was reported in the parking lot of the Rinehart Road restaurant about 3:30 p.m., Gillett said. One person was found injured in the lot and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, Gillett said.

