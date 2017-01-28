One injured in shooting outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Sanford
Officers say gunfire was reported in the parking lot of the Rinehart Road restaurant about 3:30 p.m., Gillett said. One person was found injured in the lot and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, Gillett said.
