News | RI Restaurant Owner Convicted ...

News | RI Restaurant Owner Convicted of Federal Arson & Wire Fraud

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

The owner of Snow's Clam Box Restaurant and Pub in Gloucester has been convicted of devising and executing a scheme to burn down the restaurant and then attempting to collect on an insurance policy worth nearly one million dollars. A federal court jury convicted Daniel Saad, 51, of Spencer, Massachusetts on one count of arson, one count of use of fire to commit wire fraud, and two counts of wire fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 32 min Horacio 126
News Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig... Mon Autistic mormon 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t... Mon BuildTheWall 5
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Sun Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan 16 McGooters 20
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec '16 AZPat 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,436,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC