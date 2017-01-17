New Movie 'The Founder' Explores Entr...

New Movie 'The Founder' Explores Entrepreneurship's Dark Side...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

"Nothing in the world is more common than unsuccessful men with talent," is a theme so central to The Founder that director John Lee Hancock uses it twice Kroc, of course, was hardly un successful -- he was the architect of the McDonald's empire -- some 36,615 restaurants in 118 countries at last count. What Kroc most definitely was not, however, Rather, he was a self-made entrepreneur who saw an opportunity for wealth and power and zestfully seized it, ethics and integrity be damned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Mon McGooters 20
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec '16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec '16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,685 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC