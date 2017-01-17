New Movie 'The Founder' Explores Entrepreneurship's Dark Side...

"Nothing in the world is more common than unsuccessful men with talent," is a theme so central to The Founder that director John Lee Hancock uses it twice Kroc, of course, was hardly un successful -- he was the architect of the McDonald's empire -- some 36,615 restaurants in 118 countries at last count. What Kroc most definitely was not, however, Rather, he was a self-made entrepreneur who saw an opportunity for wealth and power and zestfully seized it, ethics and integrity be damned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.