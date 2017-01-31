Nation-Now 54 mins ago 8:17 p.m.Hey b...

Nation-Now 54 mins ago 8:17 p.m.Hey burger fans! This ATM dispenses McDonald's Big Macs

16 hrs ago Read more: KIII

McDonald's dispensed its new smaller and larger-sized Big Macs from a digital ATM in Boston on Tuesday. Big Mac lovers who visited a McDonald's eatery in Boston's Kenmore Square were able to bypass the counter and instead head straight to an automated teller machine that dispensed two new versions of the signature sandwich, along with the original.

