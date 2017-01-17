Monroe County restaurant receives dam...

Monroe County restaurant receives damage in fire

6 hrs ago

Crews responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. at Donna's Old Town Cafe at 100 College Street in Madisonville. Madisonville Fire Chief John Tallent tells WATE 6 On Your Side that the fire started in an electrical outlet next to the window unit.

