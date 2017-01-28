Merkel Takes on Starbucks in Bashing ...

Merkel Takes on Starbucks in Bashing Over Unfair Tax Practices

Chancellor Angela Merkel decried unfair tax advantages for multinational corporations, singling out U.S. coffee chain Starbucks Corp. as a tax rogue that exploits global arrangements at the expense of German chains. At a meeting of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union in her home district on the Baltic Sea coast, the chancellor sounded off against companies that engage in tax avoidance, hitting a theme that's been taken up across the political spectrum.

