Merkel Takes on Starbucks in Bashing Over Unfair Tax Practices

Chancellor Angela Merkel decried unfair tax advantages for multinational corporations, singling out U.S. coffee chain Starbucks Corp. as a tax rogue that exploits global arrangements at the expense of German chains. At a meeting of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union in her home district on the Baltic Sea coast, the chancellor sounded off against companies that engage in tax avoidance, hitting a theme that's been taken up across the political spectrum.

