McDonald's to sell Nordic restaurants to Terra Firma founder

Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced. Hands will become the developmental licensee, or the franchiser, for McDonald's 435 restaurants in Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden, the burger chain said in a statement on Friday.

