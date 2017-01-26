McDonald's to sell Nordic restaurants...

McDonald's to sell Nordic restaurants to Terra Firma founder

Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced. Hands will become the developmental licensee, or the franchiser, for McDonald's 435 restaurants in Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden, the burger chain said in a statement on Friday.

