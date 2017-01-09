McDonald's Said to Sign Deal Monday on China Franchise Sale
McDonald's Corp. plans to sign an agreement as soon as Monday to sell 80 percent of its operations in China and Hong Kong to a consortium of Citic Group Corp. and The deal, which includes 20-year mass franchise rights, values the business at about $2 billion including debt, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Citic, the Chinese state-backed conglomerate, plans to take a 52 percent stake while Carlyle would hold 28 percent, according to the people.
