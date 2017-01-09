McDonald's Said to Sign Deal Monday o...

McDonald's Said to Sign Deal Monday on China Franchise Sale

19 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

McDonald's Corp. plans to sign an agreement as soon as Monday to sell 80 percent of its operations in China and Hong Kong to a consortium of Citic Group Corp. and  The deal, which includes 20-year mass franchise rights, values the business at about $2 billion including debt, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Citic, the Chinese state-backed conglomerate, plans to take a 52 percent stake while Carlyle would hold 28 percent, according to the people.

