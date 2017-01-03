McDonald's killed one of its customers' favorite things about...

McDonald's killed one of its customer...

More than three years after McDonald's killed its famous Dollar Menu, Taco Bell is doubling down on its selection of menu items that cost just a buck. Feast for $1 All Day campaign in October, the Mexican fast-food chain is putting its $1 menu items front and center as the restaurant industry faces slumping sales.

