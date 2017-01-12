McDonald's inviting bids for part of ...

McDonald's inviting bids for part of Japan unit: WSJ

McDonald's Corp is inviting bids for the sale of a 33 percent stake in its Japan unit McDonald's Holdings Co Japan Ltd , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Customers are seen through the windows of a McDonald's store in Tokyo, while others stand in line in front of cash registers, July 22, 2014.

