McDonald's, A&W to launch all-day breakfast nationwide due to growing demand

Canadians hankering for a breakfast sandwich in the evening will soon be able to satisfy that craving at most McDonald's and A&W restaurants later next month, as the fast-food chains concede to growing consumer demand to have their signature morning staples served throughout the day. On Feb. 21, McDonald's Canada will start serving breakfast beyond its usual cut-off time of 11 a.m. at 1,100 of its 1,450 restaurants.

