McDonalda s introduces Grand Mac and Mac Jr. sizes at Southern California restaurants
McDonald's is applying the Goldilocks principle to its iconic Big Mac. Starting today, the fast-food chain is offering three sizes of the signature jumbo cheeseburger, hoping one version will be the right fit for today's finicky foodies.
