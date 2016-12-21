Man arrested after demanding that McDonald's employees play
These popular fast food restaurants, often open 24-hours, sometimes make headlines in unsavory ways. Click through the following gallery for recent cases in which the cops were called.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|"We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC