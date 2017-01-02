Make Carp Great Again: Trump Fish Restaurant Opens in Iraq
A restaurant owner in Dohuk, Iraq is so happy Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election he decided to name his restaurant after the incoming president. Nadyar Zawiti is an Iraqi Kurd and is the owner of Trump Fish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|"We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC