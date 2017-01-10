Johnny's Bistro among businesses not returning to Ellicott City after flood

After 10 years on Ellicott City's Main Street, owner Johnny Breidenbach says his restaurant will not re-open due to financial woes caused by the July 30 flood. After 10 years on Ellicott City's Main Street, owner Johnny Breidenbach says his restaurant will not re-open due to financial woes caused by the July 30 flood.

