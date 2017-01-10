IHOP Expands To Thailand And India, A...

IHOP Expands To Thailand And India, Applebee's Heads To The Mideast And Panama

Read more: Fox News

DineEquity Inc. said Tuesday that its IHOP and Applebee's brands are expanding internationally. IHOP will open 10 locations in Thailand by 2021 through a franchise agreement with King of Pancakes Co.

