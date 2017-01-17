How a The Foundera recreates 1950s McDonalds, San Bernardino
The McDonald's origin movie, “The Founder,” may have been shot primarily in Georgia, but director John Lee Hancock and his crew went to great lengths to re-create 1950s San Bernardino for the screen. That, of course, is where brothers Mac and Dick McDonald, played by John Carroll Lynch and Nick Offerman, perfected the fast-food concept at their eponymous, walk-up hamburger stand at 14th and E Streets.
