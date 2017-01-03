Hilton Head chef and restaurant owner talks hipster bartenders on NBC News
Clayton Rollison, chef/owner of Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar on Hilton Head Island, popped up in my national news feed again this week, this time in an NBC News report titled "Buh-Bye, Hipster: Why the Friendly Bartender Is Making a Comeback." The story explores a growing "Spare me, please" sensibility among the very eaters and drinkers who made knowing every precious aspect of their meals and cocktails a thing in the first place.
