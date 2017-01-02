Hercules cafe owner wins thousands by...

Hercules cafe owner wins thousands by selling winning lottery ticket

Read more: KRON 4

A lottery ticket worth more than $1.8 million was sold last month at a Hercules restaurant, according to California Lottery officials. Creekside Cafe on Sycamore Ave. sold the winning ticket to Kiran Singh who would not say what he plans on doing with the money.

