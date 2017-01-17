Former 'Apprentice' contestant files lawsuit Tuesday claiming Donald Trump groped her in 2007

A former contestant on the reality show "The Apprentice" filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday against President-elect Donald Trump over his response to her allegations that he groped her during a job interview in 2007. Summer Zervos, a California restaurant owner who appeared on the show in 2006, accused Trump of aggressively kissing and grabbing her when she went to his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel to discuss a possible job at the Trump Organization a year later.

