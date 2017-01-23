Food 43 mins ago 12:47 p.m.Yup, McDon...

Food 43 mins ago 12:47 p.m.Yup, McDonald's is giving away big bottles of Big Mac sauce

McDonald's is marking the rollout of its revamped Big Mac sandwiches by giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce. The fast-food chain is offering the Big Mac in two additional sizes for a limited time.

