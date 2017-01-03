Fact Check: Does Labor nominee Puzder really want to put people out of work?
The Senate confirmation hearing for Andrew Puzder, President-Elect Trump's nominee for Secretary of Labor, will reportedly take place this Wednesday, January 12. Mr. Puzder's nomination is vigorously opposed by employee advocates, unions, and Democrats. Sen. Patty Murray was recently quoted in Bloomberg BNA as calling Mr. Puzder "uniquely unqualified" and says, "workers deserve a secretary of labor whose priority is higher wages and good jobs for workers - not profits for big corporations that come at workers' expense."
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|"We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC