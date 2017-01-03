Democrats to attack Labor nominee's employee treatment
Democrats looking to attack President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of labor, Andrew Puzder, will unveil new findings on Tuesday detailing the work environment at restaurants in his fast food empire. A pro-worker organization, Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, will unveil its report Tuesday afternoon, followed by a second news conference with prominent Democratic senators including Massachusetts' Elizabeth Warren and Washington's Patty Murray.
