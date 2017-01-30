.com | Soweto restaurant manager killed during attempted robbery
Johannesburg The manager of the Sakhumzi restaurant in Vilakazi Street, Soweto, has been shot dead during an attempted robbery, Gauteng police said on Monday. Two men entered the restaurant around 00:30 on Sunday morning, when the employees were closing up, Captain Kay Makhubela said.
