Bob Evans Selling Off More Than 500 Restaurants

Bob Evans Farms Inc. announced it will sell more than 500 restaurants across the U.S. as it splits into two businesses The iconic family-style Bob Evans Restaurants will be sold to Golden Gate Capital, which also owns the California Pizza Kitchen and Red Lobster chains, for $565 million. Bob Evans will instead turn its attention to its fast-growing and more profitable pre-packaged and refrigerated foods under the BEF Foods moniker.

