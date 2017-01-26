Bob Evans Selling Off More Than 500 R...

Bob Evans Selling Off More Than 500 Restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

Bob Evans Farms Inc. announced it will sell more than 500 restaurants across the U.S. as it splits into two businesses The iconic family-style Bob Evans Restaurants will be sold to Golden Gate Capital, which also owns the California Pizza Kitchen and Red Lobster chains, for $565 million. Bob Evans will instead turn its attention to its fast-growing and more profitable pre-packaged and refrigerated foods under the BEF Foods moniker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan 16 McGooters 20
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec '16 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec '16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec '16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,418 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC