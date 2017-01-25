Bob Evans selling its restaurants to firm for $565 million
Bob Evans is selling its restaurants to a private equity firm for $565 million, splitting that part of the company from the food division that makes sausage, refrigerated side dishes and other convenience foods. New Albany, Ohio-based Bob Evans Farms Inc. says it's selling the restaurants to Golden Gate Capital to focus on growing the food division.
