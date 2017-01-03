Black waitress finds racist note on customer receipt
Multiple news outlets, which ran pictures of the receipt , report that the message scrawled at the bottom of the bill at Anita's New Mexico Style Cafe in Ashburn read "great service don't tip black people." Restaurant server Kelly Carter says it was left Saturday, with no gratuity, by a white man and woman to whom she had served breakfast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|1 hr
|Wild bill
|133
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC