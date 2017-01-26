BK's Whopper Bar Makes Its Debut

America's favorite burger is raising the bar! The iconic Whopper sandwich will be front and center as Burger King Corp. officially opened the world's first Whopper Bar restaurant at Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Fla. The Whopper Bar restaurant offers customers a customizable, premium Whopper-based menu.

