Big businesses fighting back against Trump
Following a tumultuous first week of the Donald Trump administration, some of the United States' biggest businesses are responding. Unhappy with his policies, his treatment of others, or the tone of his tweets, several CEOs are speaking with their budgets to protest President Trump.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|12 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|113
|Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig...
|18 hr
|Autistic mormon
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t...
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|5
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Sun
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec '16
|AZPat
|1
