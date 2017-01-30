Bad For BusinessBosses speak out against Trump immigration ban
CEOs of some of the world's biggest companies are fighting back against President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban, calling it un-American and bad for business. The heads of Apple, Ford and Goldman Sachs said that they don't support the executive order the president signed last week, which bans immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US Google said it is donating cash to organisations that support immigrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|7 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|96
|Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig...
|4 hr
|Autistic mormon
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t...
|14 hr
|BuildTheWall
|5
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Sun
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec '16
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC