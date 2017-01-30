Bad For BusinessBosses speak out agai...

Bad For BusinessBosses speak out against Trump immigration ban

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

CEOs of some of the world's biggest companies are fighting back against President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban, calling it un-American and bad for business. The heads of Apple, Ford and Goldman Sachs said that they don't support the executive order the president signed last week, which bans immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US Google said it is donating cash to organisations that support immigrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 7 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 96
News Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig... 4 hr Autistic mormon 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t... 14 hr BuildTheWall 5
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Sun Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan 16 McGooters 20
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec '16 AZPat 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,812 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC