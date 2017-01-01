AQ Closing After Five Years In SoMa

One more New Year's surprise in restaurant closing news: AQ is shutting down this month after five years in business and many accolades, both local and national. Thrillist broke the news in this piece , the third in a series about what writer Kevin Alexander describes as a nationwide restaurant bubble in which he asserts "America's Golden Age of Restaurants is coming to an end."

