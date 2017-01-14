Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,561 Shares o...

Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 12,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period.

