Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.
Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 12,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC