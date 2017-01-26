Andrew Puzder in 2015 discussing Trump: GOP cana t be a bigoted, anti-woman, anti-immigrant partya
Donald Trump's labor secretary nominee, fast-food executive Andrew Puzder, had some pointed words during the Republican primary for his potential new boss. Before Trump became the Republican nominee, Puzder warned that outsider candidates like Trump could lead to a Republican loss in the general election by turning the party into the "bigoted, anti-woman, anti-immigrant" party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDH-AM New Castle.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec '16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC