a The Chewa Co-Host Carla Hall Gets C...

a The Chewa Co-Host Carla Hall Gets Candid About How She Found Her Passion

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KXRO radio

Carla Hall, co-host of The Chew and restaurateur, opened up on ABC News' top business podcast, No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis , about finding her passion for cooking and pursuing the career of her dreams. "I didn't want to be 40 and hate my job," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan 16 McGooters 20
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec '16 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec '16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec '16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC