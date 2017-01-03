A couple of restaurateurs embrace the beverage tax and give back
Most restaurant and corner store owners have responded to the new beverage tax with concern, outrage and vows to stop selling soda altogether. Starting this week, Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico will be matching the sweetened-beverage tax revenue generated from their eateries - Hawthornes, the Cambridge and Tio Flores - and donating the money to a neighborhood school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|8 hr
|Wild bill
|133
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC