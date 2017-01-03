A couple of restaurateurs embrace the...

A couple of restaurateurs embrace the beverage tax and give back

2 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Most restaurant and corner store owners have responded to the new beverage tax with concern, outrage and vows to stop selling soda altogether. Starting this week, Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico will be matching the sweetened-beverage tax revenue generated from their eateries - Hawthornes, the Cambridge and Tio Flores - and donating the money to a neighborhood school.

