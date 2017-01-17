A Big Transition for Two of Houston's Best Restaurateurs
Kevin Floyd and Bobby Heugel, two of the leading players in Houston's restaurant and bar scene announced that they have amicably exchanged partnership interests in concepts they have founded together.
