We tried the Wendy's item that was ca...

We tried the Wendy's item that was called 'the best breakfast...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

We tried the Wendy's item that was called 'the best breakfast sandwich of all time' - here's our verdict From the classic McDonald's Egg McMuffin to the recent Taco Bell Quesalupa, there is an abundance of options, and an abundance of opinions to match. This year, website Eater ran a glowing ode to the Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, naming it the "best breakfast sandwich of all time."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec 16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec 16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News "We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can... Nov '16 spytheweb 2
News Two accused of a Potsdam dine and dash Nov '16 gross 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,820

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC