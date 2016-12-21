We tried the Wendy's item that was called 'the best breakfast sandwich of all time' - here's our verdict From the classic McDonald's Egg McMuffin to the recent Taco Bell Quesalupa, there is an abundance of options, and an abundance of opinions to match. This year, website Eater ran a glowing ode to the Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, naming it the "best breakfast sandwich of all time."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.