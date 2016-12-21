We tried the Wendy's item that was called 'the best breakfast...
We tried the Wendy's item that was called 'the best breakfast sandwich of all time' - here's our verdict From the classic McDonald's Egg McMuffin to the recent Taco Bell Quesalupa, there is an abundance of options, and an abundance of opinions to match. This year, website Eater ran a glowing ode to the Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, naming it the "best breakfast sandwich of all time."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|"We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
|Two accused of a Potsdam dine and dash
|Nov '16
|gross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC