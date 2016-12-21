Vegan restaurateur facing grand larceny charges cries in court
The owner of a vegan restaurant busted for stiffing investors and not paying employees cried in court Monday when prosecutors offered her up to three years in prison if she pleaded guilty. Attorneys for Sarma Melngailis handed Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun hundreds of pages of a pre-pleading report for him to go through and consider in order to resolve the case.
