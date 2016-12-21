this is the Life: Christmas feast cam...

this is the Life: Christmas feast came early for local diners

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Peace Arch News

A donated turkey dinner with all the trimmings for some 120 seniors and guests at Sheila's Bistro in South Surrey Friday was a natural for owners Sheila and Batty Cox. Not only do the restaurateurs like to organize "some kind of give-back" every Christmas, Sheila said - last year they had a dinner event for the Sources food bank - but Batty's sister, Andrea Cox, just happens to be the director of community support programs for the Peninsula-based Seniors Come Share Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peace Arch News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec 16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec 16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News "We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can... Nov '16 spytheweb 2
News Two accused of a Potsdam dine and dash Nov '16 gross 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,288 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,555

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC