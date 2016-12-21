The restaurant will open January 13.

More than 35 jobs are up for grabs at a new restaurant scheduled to open in less than three weeks on Albany's east side. Along with new jobs, Albany city commissioner and restaurateur herself B.J. Fletcher hopes Savoy Bistro and Lounge, a blues and jazz entertainment spot on Radium Springs Road, will also spur growth on the east side of Albany.

