The Death of the Shift Drink, Restaur...

The Death of the Shift Drink, Restaurateurs Busted for Bribery, and More

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Eater

Bush explains: "The shift drink was taken advantage of one too many times and I couldn't keep an eye on every place....After I found a bartender passed out in front of one of my bars with his keys still in the front door, well, shift drinks for the staff was over immediately." - Tribeca empire builder Matt Abramcyk hopes to open his new restaurant in the old Super Linda space at 109 W. Broadway this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec 16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec 16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News "We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can... Nov '16 spytheweb 2
News Two accused of a Potsdam dine and dash Nov '16 gross 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,661

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC