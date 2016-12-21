Tan Huan Phoun

Tan Huan Phoun

Mr. Tan Huan Phoun, 92, Rochester, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, at the home of his son. He and wife Lay had moved in with his son's family since a tragic fire destroyed their home nine months ago.

